Update: 12-year-old boy listed as endangered runaway has been found

Update: Columbus police reported Wednesday afternoon that the missing child had been recovered. The original story is below.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy whom they’ve listed as an Endangered Runaway.

Mohammed S. Adnan disappeared from Redlands Dr. and Castlebrook Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with red on the shoulder area and black sweatpants. He was carrying a black backpack with colorful triangles on the pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4624.

