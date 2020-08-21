12 positive COVID-19 tests at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Since the start of classes, Miami University has had 10 positive COVID-19 tests among students and two among employees.

The university has created a dashboard to track positive results from tests conducted at the Employee Health Center and Student Health Service managed by TriHealth.

This system allows the community to monitor the spread of the virus among our community while also protecting the confidentiality of those infected.

“This week we have all been witnessing a troubling spread of COVID-19 on university campuses across the nation, and we will continue to monitor developments as many more schools begin to reopen next week so we can learn from their challenges and decisions,” said Miami University President Gregory Crawford.

Crawford said the university is adding a symptom tracking app called Campus Clear, which must be completed daily for anyone coming to campus.

An illness and absence reporting system is also in place to help the university track potential outbreaks in the community. Miami University is also working with its campus health provider, TriHealth, to expand on-campus testing.

The City of Oxford is also taking action and has passed an ordinance requiring facial coverings in any public space, and another prohibiting mass gatherings of more than ten people.