12 Ohio JCPenney stores launch curbside pickup service

PLANO, Texas (WCMH) — A dozen JCPenney stores in Ohio, including four in the Columbus area, are part of the retail chain’s curbside pickup rollout which started Monday.

Stores at the Polaris, Tuttle, Chillicothe, and River Valley malls are part of the rollout.

Called Style on the Go Curbside Pickup, the service starts either on the store’s website or in its app.

Once customers have added items to their digital carts, they can select free pickup. The customer then goes to a designated parking area at their selected store and calls or texts a number posted at the parking spot. A JCPenney associate will then bring their items to their car.

In addition to the Buckeye State, Style on the Go will be available across the U.S, including locations in California, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia.

The Ohio stores taking part in the curbside pickup launch are: