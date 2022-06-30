COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally received a visit Tuesday from his “NBC4 Today” coworkers Monica Day and Matt Barnes to catch up on the forecaster’s life and recovery since being diagnosed with cancer.

During their chat, Bob talked about how he has been doing since his diagnosis in January 2022 and his favorite Red, White & BOOM! memories.

“I actually don’t feel too bad right now. I’ve had some bad days, where I really felt not good, but I’m feeling OK,” Bob said at the beginning of their conversation.

Matt and Monica both agreed that Bob looked healthy and commented on his new, shorter hairstyle.

“What’s funny is when I first started the chemo, my hair stayed. Now some of it was turning a little more gray, and so we were thinking at the time — just about the time when we decided I wasn’t going to lose my hair — it all fell out,” Bob explained.

With the return of Red, White & BOOM! for 2022, the talk turned to Bob’s reminiscence of the event which has played a special part in his life.

“You know what’s really weird, I used to work at WNCI, you know that,” Bob said. “I was in one of the first meetings when they came up with the name Red, White & BOOM! … I don’t want to say I came up with it, but I’ve always thought it was a great name.”

Bob also revealed one of his favorite memories from the fireworks spectacular.

“One of my favorite memories is, we were on top of one of the buildings downtown … and there were a lot of people there and it was like synchronized,” said Bob. “Whenever the fireworks would go off, everybody would all go ‘ooh’ or ‘aah,’ and you think that’s just some corny thing they do in movies or on TV shows, but there they were actually doing that.”

As a regular part of the BOOM! parade, Bob pointed out why it’s an essential part of the day’s experience.

“The parade to me is one of the highlights,” Bob said. “‘Cause I like the parade because it’s something during the day and I like the fact that BOOM! is an entire day event. You get families there. And it’s a tradition with so many families. They come and they put their tents up or whatever and I love that. It’s not just the fireworks display that clogged up the entire freeway system the first time that it happened.”

Summing up his feelings, Bob shared his final thoughts about the patriotic celebration.

“This is not just a fireworks display,” Bob said. “This is just you get out there and watch 27-28 minutes of fireworks. This is a community event. This is a family event. This is the kind of event that people will be talking about, like you guys, you talk about it for years, and it’ll be memories for the kids and it’ll be memories for the entire family.”

The visit ended with Matt declaring the sweet sentiment, “Well, we love you, Bob.”

Bob replied, “I love you guys too.”

You can watch the full interview with Bob, Matt and Monica in the video player above.

Bob publicly announced his cancer diagnosis on Jan. 25, 2022, in a conversation with Matt and Monica. He revealed he would be taking time away from giving the forecast on weekday mornings as he underwent treatment.

A beloved part of the NBC4 family, Bob has been with the station for almost 25 years.

If you or a loved one is affected by cancer, you find help at the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio.