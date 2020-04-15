11-year-old boy and grandmother in critical condition after fire in southeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police confirm that a fire at a home in southeast Columbus overnight has left two victims, one a child, in critical condition.

Columbus Fire was called to a home in the 1700 block of Niagara Road around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday for a reported fire.

CFD Battalion Chief Wes Fullen confirmed one victim as an 11-year-old boy, and the other victim as the child’s grandmother. Two others were able to escape from the house without injuries.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the grandmother to Grant Medical Center.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause for the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools