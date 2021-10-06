COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The newest members of the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame were honored Wednesday for countless hours of service to others.

Eleven community leaders representing eight central Ohio counties were induced during a ceremony emceed by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall.

The inductees were honored for everything from volunteering thousands of hours to help Meals on Wheels, to promoting art, to sponsoring programs for senior members of the LGBTQ community, to starting EMT services and teaching English as a second language.

It was the 45th year the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging has inducted seniors into the hall of fame.

Those honored at Wednesday’s ceremony are:

Bob and Sue Postle of Delaware County, who have volunteered nearly 3,000 hours, driven more than 6,000 miles, and delivered approximately 8,000 meals around Delaware County for Meals on Wheels. Bob is also an avid donor for Donors Choose, an organization that helps teachers with special classroom projects, while Sue is an 11th-hour hospice volunteer.

Dr. Doyne Wiggans of Pickaway County has devoted his entire professional career to the community. He served as a teacher for the Pickaway County School System for 30 years, an ordained minister for more than 45 years, and a chaplain and officer in the law enforcement community for more than 21 years.

Karen Jiobu, of Franklin County, who devotes her volunteer work toward eliminating Hepatitis B within specific minority communities, particularly foreign-born Asian and African communities. In addition to awards for her volunteer work in the health field, Jiobu is also a longtime volunteer for the Asian Festival and the founder of the Asian Festival Dragon Boat Race.

Linda Schuler, of Franklin County, serves as the director of the Stonewall Columbus Trailblazers, a program that helps LGBTQ+ adults 50 and older, who are at greatest risk for social isolation, mental and physical health issues, and premature death because many lack traditional family structures. As director, she collaborates with other organizations to help with programming including fitness programs, trips to local attractions, and more. She was also instrumental in developing the Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.

Peggy Williams, of Franklin County, serves as secretary and is a former zoning chairperson for the South Linden Area Commission. Williams attends extra meetings and contributes new ideas on how to make her community a safer place, including working on the Our Linden Plan, a community-driven master plan to address transportation, housing, retail, small business, education, workforce, and health and safety. She also serves on the Linden Community Festival planning committee.

Dorothy Garrett, of Licking County, is an educator both professionally and as a volunteer. Her volunteer work has her serving several museums including the Robbins Hunter Museum, the Columbus Museum of Art, and Granville Historical Society. In her role as docent at the historical society, she said she enjoys engaging with different groups. In addition, Garrett served as a member of the League of Women Voters and presiding judge for the Licking County Board of Elections for many years.

David Morrow, of Fayette County, has volunteered in his community for nearly 60 years, co-founding the Fayette County Life Squad, an ambulatory emergency medical service, volunteering with the squad for many years until he was in his 60s. Additionally, as a member of the Rotary Club, Morrow volunteered at the annual Fish Fry benefitting the local Little League team and worked different community events benefiting Rotary scholarships and charitable funds.

Ken Culver, of Fairfield County, who is actively involved in many nonprofit organizations while serving in local government and is a founding member and supporter of local theater and arts. His volunteer work began 50 years ago when he joined the Peace Corps. Culver is also involved as a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and works to control city expenses and increase funding streams as a member of the advisory committee for the City of Lancaster.

William McCarthy, of Union County, is a Marysville resident dedicated to the progress and prosperity of his community, volunteering to preserve local history, build his church’s future, and serve the community for nearly 40 years with his business, McCarthy Pharmacy, known for its 5-cent coffee until it closed in 1998. The shop was instrumental in bringing the Honda manufacturing plant to Marysville. In retirement, McCarthy and his late wife Ruth volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Marjorie Hopkins from Madison County has spent more than a decade as a volunteer with LifeCare Alliance’s Meals on Wheels program. She was honored by the program in 2017, being recognized for her willingness to help when called to do more than her meal routes. Hopkins also fosters kittens through the Humane Society of Madison County. She serves as a deacon and elder at her church, teaches English as a second language in Cameroon, Morocco, and later in Madison County.