11 GOP candidates seek powerful political endorsements for special election primary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s special election primary is set to be one of the most crowded fields in the country this fall, but a few candidates are setting themselves apart from the field.

Eleven Republicans are still in the running for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which will fill the seat vacated by Steve Stivers when he left to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Stivers, as well as a number of other Republicans, have made endorsement ahead of the August 3rd election.

Stivers put his support behind State Representative Jeff LaRe, from Violet Township in Fairfield County. LaRe’s background is in business management, security and safety, and says he is the true conservative in the race.

But the most powerful voice in the GOP is backing another candidate.

Former President Donald Trump has put his support being Mike Carey, who is the vice president of government affairs at American Consolidated Natural Resources, a coal-mining company. Trump says Carey, “will be a courageous fighter for the people and out economy, is strong on the border, and tough on crime.”

Another candidate hopes the backing of lawmakers in the large 12-county district will give him an edge when voters head to the polls.

State Senator Bob Peterson, a Republican from Washington Court House, says he has received endorsements from more than 80 current or former elected officials in Ohio’s 15.

Several other GOP candidates are also still in the running, including:

John Adams, owner of an industrial manufacturing company

Eric Clark

Thad Cooperrider, former Perry County Commissioner

Ruth Edmonds

Ron Hood, a former state representative

Thomas Hwang, a small business owner

State Sen. Stephanie Kunze, from Hilliard

Omar Tarazi, Hilliard City Council member

Two Democrats are also on the ballot: State Rep. Allison Russo from Upper Arlington; and Greg Betts, a recently-retired Army Colonel.