COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Eleven Columbus men have been federally convicted and sentenced in a conspiracy to smuggle hundreds of firearms from Ohio to Canada.

Defendants were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 13 to 72 months, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s office said in a press release.

The defendants acquired firearms both legally and illegally, stockpiled the firearms, and smuggled them to Canada to re-sell them for a profit, according to federal authorities.

“In July 2018, more than $11,000 was seized by law enforcement from two of the defendants on one trip back to Ohio from Canada. Two months later, more than $25,000 in cash was seized from two other defendants at the John Glenn International Airport. For his part, Abdulwahab Hassan reported during the sentencing process that he had approximately $88,000 in cash on hand, despite not having a job during time periods relevant to the firearms-trafficking conspiracy,” the release states.

Several of the guns have been traced back to crimes committed in Canada, authorities add.

Those convicted in the conspiracy:

Abdulwahab Sharif Mohamed Hassan, 30

Omar Sharif Mohamed Hassan, 26

Jamil Jamal Abdalla, 22

Mohamed Abdulkadir Mohamud, 23

Mohamed Abdi Hirad, 21

Abdirahim Mahmoud Dualeh, 25

Shamarke Igal, 25

Ahmed Ahmed, 22

Abdiaziz Said Ahmed, 26

Ibrahim Ali, 25

Mohamed Sharif Ali Mohamed, 23