10TV meteorologist Mike Davis charged with pandering child pornography

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — WBNS Meteorologist Mike Davis has been charged with child pornography.

According to court documents, Davis was arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

Court documents allege on August 5, Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mark Gofstein, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Davis’ home in Upper Arlington Thursday morning.

As of 10:40am, Thursday, Davis’ bio was still listed on the WBNS website. He has been a meteorologist in Central Ohio since 1987.

NBC4 reached out to 10TV management for comment and is waiting for a response from their parent company TEGNA. A report on the WBNS website says the station first learned of the charges when he was arrested Thursday morning.

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 9am.

