100th Honor Flight takes off from Columbus for D.C. trip

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 200 veterans from all branches of service will make the day trip to Washington D.C. on Saturday morning for the 100th Honor Flight.

These men and women served in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.







The one day trip left at 7 a.m. Saturday morning from American Airlines and Southwest at no cost to them.

Frank Brock, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class, USN, from 1943-1954 is onboard the flight.

Brock sailed on the USS Sub Chaser 1349 during World War II.

He and his crew were responsible for beach assaults on Okinawa and the Philipines.

Brock and others will visit the nation’s monuments and war memorials.

They are scheduled to return from Washington D. C. just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The public is welcome and encouraged to welcome our senior veterans home.

This trip was funded by the John Glenn Memorial Runway 5K.

For more information, visit honorflightcolumbus.org.