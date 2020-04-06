$100k donated to Children’s Hunger Alliance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A $100,000 donation was made to the Children’s Hunger Alliance Monday to help children impacted by the coronavirus.

The check came from the Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

The Children’s Hunger Alliance has been setting up stations at libraries throughout central Ohio, providing meals while they are out of school.

Judy Mobley, CEO of the Alliance says they provide about 350 children two meals each day. The donation allows them to keep up with the demand.

A map of all locations serving meals can be found here,