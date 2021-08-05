10,000 people get back on their bikes as Pelotonia rides again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting tomorrow, more than 10,000 people will get back on their bikes and ride again after Pelotonia was cancelled due to COVID-19, including the 53-strong Girls with Gears.

“Year one of Pelotonia, my husband rode 180 miles I showed up just to take photos,” Lisa Hinson, the organizer of Girls with Gears remembered.



“I didn’t want to wear spandex, I didn’t want to learn the sport from my husband, so I said let’s get some girls together,” she laughed.



Twelve years ago, the public relation specialist created the Peloton group called Girls with Gears.



“Did you just make some phone calls, yes some other ‘Type-A’ personalities?” asked NBC4’s Brad Johansen. “And said I don’t know what I’m do so join me?”

“Let’s learn it together,” she smiled.



Now 1.1 million dollars in donations later there are 53 riders in Girls with Gears who will hit the streets, including a new rider Lisa trained with last week.



“Came to Ohio State as a professor, lost her sister at 39 to ovarian cancer, and to me is a perfect example of why we’re doing what we’re doing.” But the names change every year. “David’s my brother-in-law, Jeff is a friend of mine, Callahan’s an infant,” Lisa says as she points to the buttons of the people she’s riding for.



But the reason for riding stays the same: Raise another dollar to make cancer go away.



“Have there been tears for you on the ride?” Johansen asked.

“Yes,” Lisa said as she wiped away tears. “And there is for all of us. This is life and death.”



She’ll ride 50 miles this year. Others will ride for two days. The feeling of support at everyone’s finish line is special.



“There’s no way to get a feeling like that in our everyday lives, to feel like you had a personal triumph that really helps others,” Hinson said.

”Kind of nice to be back with people doing it this year?” Johansen asked.

“Love it!” Hinson replied.