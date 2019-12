NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November breaking and entering.

According to Crime Stoppers, sometime between Nov. 1-12, someone broke into a detached garage on South Williams Street in Newark, stealing 19 chainsaws.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.