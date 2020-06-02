1  of  2
100 Ohio National Guard soldiers deployed to Washington DC

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 02: A fence is seen at the Lafayette Square near the White House on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed a 7pm curfew for Monday and Tuesday nights with the D.C. National Guard and other federal law enforcement agencies deployed. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the Secretary of Defense asked for 100 members of the Ohio National Guard to be sent to Washington DC.

Governor DeWine was joined in his Tuesday coronavirus by Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris. Harris said 100 soldiers were sent to Washington DC to aid in providing security at the White House, critical monuments, and protecting businesses.

Since Washington DC has no governor, the Secretary of Defense fills that role, according to General Harris.

