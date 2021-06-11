$100 for getting vaccinated? Columbus looks at COVID-19 incentive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Would you get the COVID-19 vaccine for $100?

Columbus City Council is looking a program that would do just that for residents.

A spokesperson confirms Councilmembers are expected to vote on legislation Monday that would give $100 to people for getting the COVID-19, with a limit of 2,750 people.

Funds would come from modifying a grant agreement with the Columbus Urban League and is an extension of its Right to Recover program from last year.

The goal is to use the incentive to combat vaccine hesitancy, which is more common among low-income minority communities, according to the legislation.

“Improving vaccination rates is demonstrably the fastest, most effective means by which to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community,” the legislation reads, “particularly within those communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the spread of the virus.”

Columbus’ program would follow Ohio’s Vax-a-Million program, in which people vaccinated are eligible to win $1 million or adults or a full scholarship to a state university for those younger than 18.