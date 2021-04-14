10-year-old child injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child was hospitalized after being shot at a home in northeast Columbus. 

Police say around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, someone fired mulitple shots into a home in the 2200 block of Hanna Drive.  

A 10-year-old boy in his bedroom, inside the home, was struck by a bullet in the abdomen. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

According to police, the shooting appears to be a drive-by, but there is no suspect information at this time.  

Police continue to investigate.  

