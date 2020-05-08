10-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injuries after ATV accident in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash. The operator, a 10-year-old boy, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred on Sams Creek Road in Salt Creek Township, Hocking County at approximately 7:08 p.m.

The boy was flown from the scene by MedFlight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The ATV was traveling north on Sams Creek Road and failed to maintain control. The ATV drove off the left side of the road, at which point the operator struck a utility pole causing the ATV to overturn.

Troopers on scene were assisted by The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Laurelville Fire Department, and Hocking County EMS. The crash is still under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds riders to always wear your helmet and safety glasses.