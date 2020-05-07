10-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash resulting in the serious injury of a 10-year-old boy.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:16 p.m. According to multiple witnesses, three juveniles were crossing the street in the crosswalk at Strawberry Farms Blvd and State Route 161 northbound toward Buenos Aires Blvd. When the east and westbound lights for SR161 turned green for the traffic to go, the children continued to travel northbound from the median when one of juveniles was struck.

The Blendon Township Police Department, The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Westerville Division of Fire responded to the scene. The injured boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition by Westerville Fire Medics. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. This incident remains under investigation.