10 Central Ohio men, 1 Canadian charged with conspiring to illegally smuggle guns to Canada for profit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Federal agents arrested seven men Wednesday in connection with a conspiracy to illegally traffic firearms to Canada.

A federal grand jury charged the co-conspirators in an indictment returned on Aug. 19 and unsealed Wednesday afternoon.

In total, it is believed that the defendants conspired to smuggle more than 30 guns from Ohio to Canada from approximately July of 2018 through about the middle of 2019.

According to the indictment, the defendants acquired firearms both legally and illegally, stockpiled the firearms, and smuggled them to Canada in order to resell them for a profit.

It is alleged the group bought guns both through private sales and through straw purchases at gun shows.

For example, in April 2019, co-conspirators allegedly caused two individuals to conduct straw purchases of four firearms at the C&E Gun Show at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

Defendants would allegedly recruit female drivers to smuggle firearms across the border or to bring money back from Canada through promises of a free trip to Canada, payment, and access to drugs and alcohol.

In July 2018, more than $11,000 was seized by law enforcement from two of the defendants on one trip back to Ohio from Canada. Two months later, according to the indictment, more than $25,000 in cash was seized from two other defendants at the John Glenn International Airport.

The indictment details that on various occasions in 2019, individuals related to the conspiracy attempted to travel to Canada and were stopped by law enforcement. During each incident, multiple firearms were discovered in the vehicles.