10-acre sunflower field – one of largest in Ohio – now in full bloom

ALEXANDRIA, Ohio — Summer is slowly coming to an end and so is festival season.

But you can experience one special festival in Licking County.

The first-ever Sunflower Festival is having its last showing this weekend and you don’t want to miss it.

Explore Central Ohio’s largest patch of sunflowers at Lynd Fruit Farm’s newest property, The Patch on 37 (3131 Johnstown-Alexandria Road NW, in Alexandria.

It’s 10 acres featuring 10 different kinds of sunflowers and a variety of photo opportunities.

Andy Lynd, of Lynd Fruit Farms, said the reaction has been amazing and they will most likely have the festival again next year.

“We planted 250,00 seeds and estimate well over a million flowers so selection is not the issue its deciding what to cut is the challenge,” said Lynd.

For $20 a person you can cut your own sunflowers (one dozen), wagon ride throughout the patch, barrel train, arts and crafts, music and food trucks.

If you get your ticket ahead of time either online or at Lynd’s market, you will save $5. Kids are free under 5.

