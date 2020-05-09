1 woman injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police patrol officers responded to the 3700 block of Quince Drive on Friday at approximately 3:27 p.m. on the report of two armed males arguing with each other.

Moments later, officers were informed a female had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body. Gore was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

CPD said the victim was attempting to separate the two armed males who were in a physical altercation with one another. During the altercation, gunshots were fired, striking the victim.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).