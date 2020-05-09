1  of  3
Breaking News
Ohio State finalizes $40 million settlement with 162 survivors in Strauss case Several central Ohio Memorial Day, 4th of July events canceled due to pandemic Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 23,016 cases, 1,306 deaths

1 woman injured in southwest Columbus shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police patrol officers responded to the 3700 block of Quince Drive on Friday at approximately 3:27 p.m. on the report of two armed males arguing with each other.

Moments later, officers were informed a female had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body. Gore was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

CPD said the victim was attempting to separate the two armed males who were in a physical altercation with one another. During the altercation, gunshots were fired, striking the victim.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools