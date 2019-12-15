15-year-old girl in stable condition after shot multiple times at Columbus residence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot multiple times at a residence on North Champion Avenue.

Columbus police were dispatched to the intersection of Atcheson Street and North Champion Avenue on the report of a person shot on Saturday just before 7 p.m. Saturday and found Starr Willis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside 440 N. Champion Ave., according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).