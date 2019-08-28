1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire rips through home on Swindon St.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire erupted at a home on Swindon Street before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived the attached garage at the home was fully engulfed in flames, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

The victim reportedly was taken to Mount Carmel East, Martin said.

Several people were inside the home when the fire began, Martin said.

The fire was contained by 3:15 p.m.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family of four children and two adults, Martin said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools