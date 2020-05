COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a victim was stabbed near east Columbus, Wednesday.

Columbus police say they respond to a stabbing near the 160 block of North Garfield Avenue.

According to officials, the person was transported to OSU East, but their condition is unknown.

Officers responded to a stabbing at 162 N Garfield Ave. A victim was eventually located and treated at an area hospital. Detectives with the Felony Assault Unit are on scene and investigating. If anyone has any information, please contact CPD. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) May 20, 2020

No arrested were made at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident.