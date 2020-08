COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A man was taken to the hospital in critical, life threatening condition after being shot on Columbus’ southeast side early Monday morning, according to Columbus Police.

On 8/3/20 at 12:48 am, officers responded to Refugee Rd. and Winding Creek (Water’s Edge Apts) on a shooting. Officers located a male victim that had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are on scene and investigating. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 3, 2020

CPD says the man was shot just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at Refugee Rd. and Winding Creek.

No suspect information, nor circumstances surrounding what lead up to the shooting has been released.