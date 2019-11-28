1 person killed, another injured in Bellefontaine shooting

BELLEFONTAINE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Bellefontaine are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.  

According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, at about 11:35pm, Wednesday, officers reported to the 600 block of West Columbus Avenue on the report of shots fired.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found one male dead and another male with gunshot wounds. Two females in the home were treated for injuries unrelated to gunshot. 

The wounded male was taken by helicopter to a Columbus hospital.  

After investigating, police say three males entered the home and shots were fired, striking and killing one male and injuring another.  

Bellefontaine police requested assistance from BCI and are currently investigating the shooting. 

