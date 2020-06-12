1 person injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five people were targeted by an unknown shooter in a vehicle, Friday morning.

Columbus Police say five people in a car were targeted by an unknown shooter near the Hilltop area.

According to Police reports, the victims crashed their car trying to avoid the gunfire.

One person was injured during the gunfire and is expected to recover from their wounds, police said.

Police say the other victims got lost and ran into a nearby retirement community for shelter.

Columbus Police are still investigating the incident.