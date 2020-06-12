1 person injured in Hilltop shooting

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five people were targeted by an unknown shooter in a vehicle, Friday morning.

Columbus Police say five people in a car were targeted by an unknown shooter near the Hilltop area.

According to Police reports, the victims crashed their car trying to avoid the gunfire.

One person was injured during the gunfire and is expected to recover from their wounds, police said.

Police say the other victims got lost and ran into a nearby retirement community for shelter.  

Columbus Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools