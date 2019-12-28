1 person injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Friday evening in stable condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:49 p.m. Friday, officers were called to 800 block of East 3rd Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and St. Clair Avenue.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).