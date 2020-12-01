1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Hilltop area that sent one person to the hospital.  

According to Columbus police, just before 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Racine Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

Police say, when officers arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the house.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.  

Police continue to investigate.  

