1 person in critical condition after shooting in East Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Columbus that sent one to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Columbus Police were called out to the area of Courtright Road and E. Livingston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

On scene, they located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect info is available at this time.

Stay with NBC4 as we update this story throughout the night.