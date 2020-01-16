2 injured in north Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire in north Columbus.

Just after 6:30am, Thursday, firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of E. Blake Avenue on the report of a fire.  

According to firefighters, two people were injured in the fire. Both were hospitalized with one taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition. The condition of the other person injured is unknown at this time.  

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.  

