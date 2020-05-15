1 person dead after southside I-270 crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash on I-270 on the southside has left one person dead. 

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, I-270 westbound near U.S. 62 is closed while deputies investigate the fatal crash involving two pedestrians. 

Deputies say they were responding to the report of a vehicle crash pulled off the side of the road when two pedestrians were struck.  

One person was pronounced dead, another was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area.  

