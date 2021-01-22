Man dies as a result of gas station shooting in east Columbus Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man shot at an east Columbus gas station Friday night has died as a result of his injuries.

According to Columbus Police, Brandon Clark, 31, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso at a gas station on the 5900 block of East Main Street at approximately 8:02 p.m. Friday.

Clark was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, witnesses said Clark and Nehemiah Martin, 31, were involved in an altercation, which allegedly led to Martin shooting Clark.

Police arrested Martin without incident a short time later at a relative’s home.

Columbus Police’s homicide unit is now investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.