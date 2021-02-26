1-on-1 with U.S. Attorney David DeVillers on his last day in office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After nearly two decades with the Department of Justice, Friday was the last day on the job for David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the southern half of Ohio.

He was appointed to his position in 2019 by former President Donald Trump. DeVillers, who is based in Columbus, submitted his resignation earlier this month as the Biden Administration transitions to their own nominees into the federal prosecutor positions.

“I don’t feel good,” DeVillers answered when asked how he was feeling about his final day.

“I wanted to stay, of course, but I also feel like we, as an office, have accomplished a lot,” he continued. “I’m going to miss all of my collogues and friends here, but I knew going into this that this day would come … and here we are.”

Among his accomplishments are filing public corruption charges against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and three members of Cincinnati City Council, as well as several arrests connected to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as Congress attempted to certify the Electoral College results.

DeVillers is confident the transition process will go smoothly as the new appointee takes over several of those high-profile cases that are still pending.

“Nothing will change with the new team coming in. It’s not really a new team. It’s only a new U.S. Attorney,” he explained. “Right now, my first assistant … who has been here as long as I have, he’s an excellent attorney, he’s taking over, at least until the new U.S. Attorney is chosen, appointed, and confirmed.”

When asked if he thought about running for public office himself, DeVillers quipped: “I have. Then, I became conscious again, and I decided that I’ll never do that.”

He revealed he will continue to be based out of Columbus, working for a private, national law firm.

“[I will miss] everything [about being U.S. Attorney.]. I’m going to miss the people I work with. I’ll miss the agents, the police, the community, the victims, the witnesses, the judges … even some defense attorneys, not all, but even some defense attorneys,” DeVillers said.