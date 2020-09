COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--Members of Congress sent a letter to Joseph Cuffari, an Inspector General with the Department of Homeland Security, demanding and investigation into "mass hysterectomies" being performed.

The accusations come from a Dawn Wooten, who is named in the letter as a whistleblower. The letter claims that the medical procedures are being performed on women who did not know they even saw a doctor, and are also immigrants being detained at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia.