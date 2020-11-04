1-on-1 with Governor Mike DeWine on COVID-19 & the election at 3 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, a total of 226,138 (+4,229) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,373 (+33) deaths and 19,615 (+213) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 174,130 recovered cases in the state.