$1 million bond issued for woman facing robbery charges in connection to death of Columbus woman

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A woman facing robbery charges in connection to the disappearance and death of Donna Harris has been given a $1 million bond.

Ashley Quick, 32, of Columbus, was arrested at her Columbus home by detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police.

Donna J Harris body found off Sherman Road.

Quick has been charged with complicity to robbery with more charges possible, according to prosecutors.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says, Justin Eastman, 34, of Columbus, is the main suspect in Harris’ death, but quick is connected to the case.

Eastman was taken into custody by Kansas State Highway Patrol troopers at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

A Delaware County judge gave Quick the $1 million bond and ordered her to have no contact with Eastman. A probable cause hearing for Quick is scheduled for December 5, at 4pm.

Harris was initially reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from her Columbus home.

Ashley Quick

On Friday, Columbus Police issued a number of alerts via social media asking people to keep an eye out for Eastman, saying it was likely he was connected with Harris’ disappearance.

On Sunday, Harris’ body was discovered in a rural area in Delaware County.