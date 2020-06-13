1 killed, multiple injured in Pickaway County crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a crash in Pickaway County that left one person dead and multiple people injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 6:50pm, Friday, a 2012 Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound on U.S. 62, near Darby Township, when it sideswiped a 2007 Toyota Camry traveling northbound.

The Jeep then struck head-on a 2014 Chrysler 200, driven by Matthew C. Williamson, 46, of Washington Courthouse, that was also traveling northbound.

Williamson was transported to Mount Carmel Medical Center in Grove City where he died from his injuries.

A total of five other people involved in the crash were also transported to area hospitals, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.