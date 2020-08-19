1 killed in Linden area crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly crash in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:36 p.m., Tuesday, a 40-year-old male was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Westerville Road near Agler Road when he entered the northbound lanes.

Police say the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Toyota Camry head-on that was traveling northbound.

The Chevrolet then traveled back into the southbound lanes where it struck another vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

Police continue to investigate and are working to confirm the identity of the Toyota driver.