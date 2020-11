COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash that left a person dead early Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 1 a.m., Friday, officers responded to the report of a crash on I-71SB near E. Hudson Avenue.

Police one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-71 was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated, but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate the crash.