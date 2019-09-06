Otterbein football player killed in crash along I-270 near Easton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Otterbein University football player has been identified as the man who was killed in a crash along Interstate 270 near Easton Friday morning.

Nigel Chatman, of Reynoldsburg, was killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. near Morse Road.

Chatman was 21.

Police say the crash occurred when Daniel Sharpe, 50, failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck a vehicle from the rear, forcing it across a lane on the highway and into a median ditch.

Erreona Koretta-Lynnae Hodo, 21, of Reynoldsburg, whose vehicle was struck from behind, was taken to Mount Carmel East for treatment, police said.

Chatman attempted to avoid the crash and lost control of his vehicle.

He was taken to Grant Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 a.m.

He was a standout defensive lineman at Otterbein and earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) honors last fall as just a freshman, according to university officials.

Chatman was majoring in communication studies and extremely well known around campus for his outgoing personality.

“We talk a lot about the importance of family as a program, as a department and institution,” said Dawn Stewart, director of athletics and interim vice president for student affairs in an article on the university’s website. “Never more is there a time for the meaning of that to come forward than right now. We will pull together and work to continue on for Nigel.”

Chatman was a nose guard last year and earned second-team All-OAC following 35 tackles (10 for loss), 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery, according to the university.

He was involved with the Otterbein Debate Team and served in a work-study role through the athletic department.

“There was never a day that he didn’t have a smile on his face,” head coach Tim Doup said in an article posted on the university’s website on Friday. “He was never in a bad mood, always ready to go and was about as fun-loving a kid that you can be around. Nigel was a unique vocal presence and could always make somebody laugh no matter what the circumstances. He was competitive, willing and just wanted it all so bad. We will miss him in every way imaginable.”

Otterbein will take the field against Ohio Wesleyan at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Nigel’s honor after a decision by all players within the university program and at the request of the Chatman family, officials said.

Information regarding visitation hours and funeral arrangements are not available at this time.

I-270NB near Morse Road was closed while police investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.