1 killed, another critically injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash in north Columbus that left one person dead and another critically injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:42 p.m., Wednesday, a 2002 GMC Yukon, traveling northbound, and a 2015 Dodge Charger, traveling southbound, crashed head-on near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bonham Avenue.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name pending confirmation of his identity and notification of next of kin.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.