1 killed, another critically injured in north Columbus crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash in north Columbus that left one person dead and another critically injured.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:42 p.m., Wednesday, a 2002 GMC Yukon, traveling northbound, and a 2015 Dodge Charger, traveling southbound, crashed head-on near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bonham Avenue.  

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name pending confirmation of his identity and notification of next of kin.  

The driver of the GMC was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.  

Police continue to investigate.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools