1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Licking County Friday afternoon.

Licking County dispatchers say emergency crews were called out to intersection of US-62 and Smoketown Road around 4:10 p.m. for a reported crash between two vehicles.

On scene, they located an accident involving a SUV and a FedEx truck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person had to be extricated from a vehicle before being air evacuated to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in critical condition.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Licking County Sheriffs currently have US-62 closed at Smoketown Road for the accident investigation.