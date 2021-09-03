1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Licking County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Licking County Friday afternoon.

Licking County dispatchers say emergency crews were called out to intersection of US-62 and Smoketown Road around 4:10 p.m. for a reported crash between two vehicles.

On scene, they located an accident involving a SUV and a FedEx truck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person had to be extricated from a vehicle before being air evacuated to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in critical condition.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Licking County Sheriffs currently have US-62 closed at Smoketown Road for the accident investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Licking County Fatal Crash

Bishop Sycamore controversy

Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels

Celebrating Labor Day holiday

"Operation Unity" cracks down on crime

COVID in Ohio Friday

More Local News