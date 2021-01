FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (WCMH) –Franklin Township Police are investigating a shooting near Harrisburg Pike.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Harrisburg Pike around 8:14 p.m., on a report of a shooting.

Area where the shooting occured

According to investigators, one person was transported to Grant Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds but is in stable condition.

No suspect information at this time.

Police continue to investigate.