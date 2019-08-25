1 injured in OSU campus shooting

One person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center early Sunday morning after a shooting on Ohio State’s campus that occurred hours after the university sent out an active attacker alert that was a false alarm.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 1972 N. High St., according to Columbus police.

The name and condition of the victim has not been released.

The suspect targeted a specific person and fired several shots inside the restaurant, according to police.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a cowboy hat and black hoodie, according to a tweet by OSU Emergency Management.

Buckeye Alert update 2 – Suspects reportedly fled Eastbound away from campus.1 male wearing a cowboy hat and black hoodie. Police are in the area. Remain inside — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

The suspect in the shooting fled eastbound away from the campus and is no longer in the immediate off-campus area, according to a tweet by OSU Emergency Management.

Officials said the shooting was not a random act.

However, officials urged those in the area to remain vigilant.

BUCKEYE ALERT RECAP 1/2: Police say 1 person shot. Suspect fled and is no longer in immediate off-campus area. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

BUCKEYE ALERT RECAP 2/2: Suspect targeted specific person, no random act. No ongoing threat. Report known details to @ColumbusPolice at 614-645-4545 — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

Buckeye Alert update 3 – ALL CLEAR – Police advise that the suspects fled away from campus & are no longer in the area. Remain vigilant. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

The area where the incident occurred was busy at the time of the shooting, according to witnesses.

“I left my car, I walked to White Castle, I got the order. While I’m walking, I heard the shotgun,” a man told NBC4.

The shooting occurred about three hours after a false alarm of an active attacker went out to staff and students via Buckeye Alert and Twitter at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday urging students to “Run, Hide or as a last resort, Fight!,” police said.

Columbus police and Ohio State University police said they have confirmed that the active attacker alert was a false alarm and did not happen.

NBC4 reached out to the university about the alert and the school’s policy about correcting false alarms.

Campus police said the tweet will be deleted as soon as possible.

Police said the false alarm and the shooting are not linked.