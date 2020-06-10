1 injured after shooting in East Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a physical confrontation lead to a shooting, Wednesday.

Columbus Police say a physical confrontation between Adam Twyman and Ronald E. Robertson lead to the men shooting at each other near the 340 block of North Monroe Avenue.

According to reports, Twyman took a gun from his wife’s purse after being punched initially by Robertson. Robertson was struck several times during the gun fire, state police.

Robertson was transported to OSU East Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.