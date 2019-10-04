1 injured after crashing into a South Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Around 2:50 AM, the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to 2474 Wilson Avenue following reports of a traffic crash. 

Police say a male driver lost control of his vehicle, causing him to hit a roadway guardrail, and eventually a South Columbus home.

According to a CPD dispatcher, the owners of that home helped pull the man from the vehicle before it caught fire. 

The driver has been transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Columbus Police tell us they are still working to determine what exactly caused the crash, and no roadways are closed at this time.

