COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting early Saturday morning on Cole Street.

The shooting occurred just after midnight at 1290 Cole St. and the victim was shot in the stomach, according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

