1 in stable condition after shooting at McDonald’s

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured after a reported shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant on Tussing Road. 

Officers responded to the McDonald’s on the 6300 block of Tussing Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to dispatchers from the Columbus Division of Police.

Dispatchers say one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

Police do not know if the victim was shot at the McDonald’s location or if they were shot somewhere else.

No information about a possible suspect is available at this time. 

