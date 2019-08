One person has died after a shooting in east Columbus.

The shooting occurred just after 1:45 p.m. on Thursday inside of a home on East Moreland Drive, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim later died, police said.

Two suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

The victim is not believed to be the homeowner, police said.